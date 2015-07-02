Alexa Chung Releases New Images from Her Second AG Denim Collection

When Alexa Chung first launched her AG capsule collection with pieces that she said were personally missing from her "dream denim wardrobe," the fashion world freaked out—because, as it turns out, these pieces were missing from all our wardrobes. The collection, with its '70s-inspired button-front minis and dresses (which went on to spawn look-alikes) essentially took the denim frontier by storm.

And the denim savant has struck again with her second AG line-up, releasing the first of her retro-inspired campaign shots through Stylebop (one of the few e-retailers that will carry the coveted pieces). And we can already tell it's going to be as good as the first. From them, we can expect to find super-sleek utilitarian rompers, modern A-line skirts, and girly capes. The collection is slated to drop July 23—and we can't wait.

Courtesy

Courtesy

