Twitter Offers Outpour of Support After Alex Trebek's Cancer Announcement

In a heartfelt video posted to YouTube, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek told the world that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In the clip, he promised fans and viewers that he'd fight it, keep working as much as he could, and that he planned to beat the disease's low survival rates. After the announcement, Twitter users came forward with an uncharacteristic outpouring of support. With nary a negative comment in sight, fans from all over came together to wish Trebek the best and offer words of encouragement as he faces treatment.

"I'm gonna fight this. I'm gonna keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also," Trebek, 78, said in the video. He went on to add, "I plan to beat the low survival rates statistics of this disease. Truth told, I have to. Because under the terms of my contract I have to host Jeopardy! three more years!"

Famed Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings and fellow game show host Pat Sajak were among the first to offer up their support. Bachelor host Chris Harrison, who called Trebek an "absolute legend" wasn't far behind.

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019

Thinking and praying for fellow game show host and absolute legend Alex Trebek as he starts his fight with pancreatic cancer. God’s speed my friend https://t.co/W0JJnlS6LY — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 6, 2019

I’ve said this before but Alex Trebek is in a way the last Cronkite: authoritative, reassuring TV voice you hear every night, almost to the point of ritual. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 6, 2019

Support came from all over, from actors to politicians and everyone between. Even the usually brash Dane Cook chimed in.

Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers to Alex Trebek.



You are my hero. ❤️❤️🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/CcXhVtqUT8 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) March 6, 2019

I'm saddened to hear about Alex Trebek's stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Stay strong, friend. ❤️ https://t.co/oi3RvVZVCQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 6, 2019

Robin & I are sending all of our love and prayers to Alex Trebek. He’s one strong guy and will fight this! https://t.co/nXy41nxaZT — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) March 6, 2019

In the name of all that is good, please God, grant #AlexTrebek all of the health and vitality that you can!#teamtrebek — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) March 6, 2019

Devastated by the news that Alex Trebek has stage four pancreatic cancer. Jeopardy is my favorite show. I watch it every night. Ugh. Awful for him and his family. https://t.co/RyH0VvDZeH — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) March 6, 2019

We are all pulling for Alex Trebek who just revealed he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He vows to fight this and to keep working. We're with you, Alex. — David Muir (@DavidMuir) March 6, 2019

Well, I never thought Alex Trebek would make me cry, but here we are. https://t.co/mLDfV7rmMT — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 6, 2019

Sending best wishes to Alex Trebek, aka Alex Lebek, host of RiddleQuest pic.twitter.com/1CYARVlsil — Arthur Read (@arthurpbs) March 6, 2019

Fight on, Alex Trebek! Our thoughts are with you and your family during this challenging time. #beatcancer https://t.co/VQdV91A5Mz — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 6, 2019

In re: Alex Trebek: A dear friend of my wife's was diagnosed with the same illness in May of 2017. Same six-month prognosis. She attended our wedding a year later and we're seeing her again next month. Miracles do happen. — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) March 6, 2019

I just want to say to Alex Trebek I know you can kick cancers ass. You are the true daily double and the ultimate Jeopardy! champion in my eyes.

Lots of positive energy coming your way from so many sir. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) March 6, 2019

Vulture reports that Trebek renewed his contract through the 2020-21 season. Watch Trebek's announcement, below.