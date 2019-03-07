Twitter Offers Outpour of Support After Alex Trebek's Cancer Announcement
He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
In a heartfelt video posted to YouTube, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek told the world that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In the clip, he promised fans and viewers that he'd fight it, keep working as much as he could, and that he planned to beat the disease's low survival rates. After the announcement, Twitter users came forward with an uncharacteristic outpouring of support. With nary a negative comment in sight, fans from all over came together to wish Trebek the best and offer words of encouragement as he faces treatment.
"I'm gonna fight this. I'm gonna keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also," Trebek, 78, said in the video. He went on to add, "I plan to beat the low survival rates statistics of this disease. Truth told, I have to. Because under the terms of my contract I have to host Jeopardy! three more years!"
RELATED: How to Know if You Should Get BRCA Testing
Famed Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings and fellow game show host Pat Sajak were among the first to offer up their support. Bachelor host Chris Harrison, who called Trebek an "absolute legend" wasn't far behind.
RELATED: Pregnancy Can Lower Your Risk of This Type of Cancer
Support came from all over, from actors to politicians and everyone between. Even the usually brash Dane Cook chimed in.
RELATED: After Beating Breast Cancer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is Supporting Other Survivors
Vulture reports that Trebek renewed his contract through the 2020-21 season. Watch Trebek's announcement, below.