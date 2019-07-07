Alex Rodriguez Supporting Jennifer Lopez After a Breakdown on Tour Is So Touching
The couple gave an unfiltered look into their relationship.
For anyone questioning whether Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are right for each other, there's now on-camera proof.
J.Lo — who has been crushing her It's My Party Tour — just posted a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road, as well as a few private moments she shared with her future husband during the journey. And, one scene from the mini documentary seals their status as a power couple.
In the video diary posted on YouTube, Lopez has a breakdown backstage in front of Rodriguez after a Vegas performance. "It was a tough show for me," she said, revealing that she accidentally hit herself in the face with a microphone and began to bleed.
Alex appeared almost shocked by her confession, and had the most touching response: “It was the best show I've seen so far,” he told her. “It was Saturday night in Vegas and you guys killed it! And you showed that you’re a champion, baby. [You were] down and you still came back up and had the best show so far."
He added, "Every time I see the show, they keep getting better and better and better.”
Despite Rodriguez's praise, the multi-hyphenate continued to get down on herself. “I don’t even know what I’m doing,” she said while fighting back tears. “And I would miss things, and I’m like, ‘Why am I messing them up?' Like one step here or things that I never forget. I don’t forget anything!”
A-Rod had the perfect answer (again). “Baby, nobody’s looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound,” he said.
In much better spirits, Jennifer gleefully told her manager, “Alex said it was the best show he’d ever seen. That’s why I love him and I’m gonna marry him. Whether he wants to or not, we’re getting married. We’re getting married forever.”
Now that's true love, folks.