Alex Rodriguez Closed a Runway Show, Just Like Jennifer Lopez

Versace, Versace, Versace. That's Jennifer Lopez's territory, especially since she closed the storied Italian label's most recent fashion show in high style, wearing an updated version of her famed 2000 Grammys dress. Not to be outdone, Lopez's beau Alex Rodriguez closed a fashion show, too, and while it was a little more low-key than Milan Fashion Week, he managed to snag the coveted final strut.

E! News reports that Rodriguez walked in Dick's Sporting Goods's inaugural fashion show at The Caldwell Factory in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, wearing a Nike Windrunner puffer jacket, a campfire shirt from The North Face, and Timberland premium boots.

Why the move from the baseball diamond to the runway? "As lifestyle clothing and footwear continue to intersect with sports culture, it's clear that more athletes than ever are leading the way in setting fashion trends," he said in a press release.

The network adds that USWNT player Carli Lloyd also took to the catwalk, in addition to Bachelor alum Demi Burnett and Euphoria's Javon Walton. Sports, prestige TV, and reality guilty pleasures? It's a combo that shows just how far fashion reaches outside of magazines and highbrow fashion presentations.

While Rodriguez didn't share any behind-the-scenes footage of the show (or any possible insider tips that he got from Lopez), Dick's did share a clip from the show on Instagram and echoed Rodriguez's sentiment about the influence that sport has on fashion.

"Our first ever fashion show takes place at the intersection of sport and fashion," the sports superstore wrote. "Right where it’s supposed to be."