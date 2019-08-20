Alex Rodriguez Just Let Everyone Know How He Secretly Follows His Daughters on Social Media

Even though he's engaged to Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez is still a dad, which means that just about everything he does — though, presumably not anything Lopez-related — embarrasses his daughters, 14-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella. Like any cool kids, they don't want their pops anywhere near their social media accounts, but Rodriguez managed to find a way around it.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Rodriguez paid a visit to Barstool Sports's podcast, Chicks in the Office, and admitted to having secret burner accounts so that he could keep tabs on his girls.

"My daughters don't let me follow them on social media," he said, before adding, "Oh yeah, I have a burner account."

Although he has to sneak his way into his daughter's feeds, he explained that they have free reign when it comes to his online presence. He said that they're in charge of his accounts, so whatever they say goes. While that seems extreme, it makes sense to have certified cool teens in charge of his platforms. Rodriguez added that it's not easy to get content approved, because most of the time, they're looking out for themselves when it comes to the things that dad posts.

"Oh my gosh, they are like the COO and the CEO of my social media craziness or whatever I do," he dished. "They're so good. You know, every time I post something — usually like five out of 10 — both of them would DM me and say, 'Dad, are you serious?' 'Dad, you know I'm going into high school next year?' 'Dad, this is how bullying starts.' And, I'm like, 'OK, I'll erase it.'"

Rodriguez has even gone so far as to draw up contracts with his daughters, though we'd like to see proof of those documents if they're actually out there.

"I have contracts with both of them that if I post something, now they have to approve everything," Rodriguez continued. "I'm like, 'OK, I got it, I'm sorry.'"

He went on to say that social media is important to him and Lopez, which is why they share their lives online instead of keeping everything private. He and Lopez know that their kids are going to take part, so they want to go along for the ride and make sure everything's on the up and up. It also offers a connection to fans that he thinks is paramount. There's no other way for him to reach so many people.

"We have children and we're documenting in real-time some of the things that we're doing both personally and professionally and with four kids," he explained. "I think the world is hungry for connection. I think they want more content and they want what's real. They want what's genuine and a lot of the stuff we put up is not our best self. And those actually end up doing the very best."