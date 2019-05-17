Alex Rodriguez Gave Us a Sneak Peek at J. Lo's Tour Dance Routine

It's set to be the summer of Jennifer Lopez. The tireless entertainer has a movie coming out, Hustlers, is gearing up for a tour, and spending plenty of quality time with her beau, Alex Rodriguez, in the meantime. Thanks to A-Rod's newfound love of documenting his life for the internet, fans are getting a peek into what goes on behind the scenes of their relationship and what it takes to be Jennifer Lopez. In his latest Instagram post, he doesn't just share J. Lo's dance moves, he's joining in with hilarious results.

"Trying out for the #JLoItsMyParty Tour! Think I got a shot?" he wrote alongside the video. Lopez can be seen in the background as Rodriguez does his best to add a little spice to the situation. He does his best to copy Lopez's intricate choreography, but all he can really muster is a spot-on Blue Steel and a few bounces with the beat. The real action is happening with Lopez, who's wearing a pair of baggy sweats and a muscle tee as she works through the steps. In the background, there are a few backup dancers laughing it up at Rodriguez's attempt at dancing, but it's clear that everything's all in good spirits.

The post wasn't the only thing giving fans some insight into exactly what will be going down on the It's My Party Tour, which starts in June and wraps up its 31 North American stops in July. Rodriguez's Instagram Stories had a few additional clips, including some more of Lopez's dancing. He didn't participate or replicate the moves in the additional footage, but he did look impressed.

If this is just rehearsal, we can't wait to see what A-Rod has in store for Lopez's actual shows.