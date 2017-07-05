A-Rod Provides an Unfiltered Look at J.Lo's New Single on Instagram

Alex Rodriguez continues to live up to his status as an all-star boyfriend.

As girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, dropped her new track "Ni Tu Ni Yo" on Independence Day, after teasing the song for the first time during a seriously sexy Fourth of July performance, the legendary athlete gave us an unfiltered look at the single on Instagram with a "locker room" clip.

In the video, we see J.Lo completely rocking her new song while dressed in a sleeveless lace-up LWD, which she paired with a sleek ponytail and sultry smoky eyes. As a group of admirers shout "Canto! Canto!" and film the impromptu performance, the "Ain't You Mama" hitmaker belts out the lyrics into a microphone and shows off her dance moves.

A-Rod, who understandably couldn't get enough of the performance, captioned the clip, "CANTA CANTA lol...El amor es asi... #lockerroommoment #nituniyo available on ITUNES tonight!!"

CANTA CANTA lol...El amor es asi... #lockerroommoment #nituniyo available on ITUNES tonight!! 💥 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

The dad of two was by Lopez's side on Friday as she filmed her sizzling Macy's Fourth of July extravaganza and even took to social media to share clips from the event, including an early sneak preview of the single.

Looks like it's safe to say that the former athlete is J.Lo's number one fan!