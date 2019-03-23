Alex Rodriguez Is Totally Cool With Being Jennifer Lopez's Instagram Boyfriend

Behind just about every breathtaking photo of Jennifer Lopez, there's a skilled photographer snapping the pics, and we're not talking about the paparazzi. Instead of relying on the paps for the perfect picture, J.Lo enlists her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, to capture her best angle on and off the red carpet. And it's a role he wholeheartedly embraces.

“He loves taking pictures and documenting the moment,” Lopez told People on Friday. A-Rod chimed in, jokingly adding: “I don’t have to play 162 games anymore, so I have a lot time on my hands. I like to have fun."

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

From romantic getaways in the Bahamas to the VMA's red carpet, the couple are "constantly" together, according to J.Lo, which presents Alex with plenty of opportunites to rack up the "likes" on Instagram with his content.

But to who does the former MLB player owe his social media prowess? His teen daughters, Natasha and Ella, who act as their dad's "coaches."

“My coaches are my girls — they’re my biggest critics,” Rodriguez says. “I know immediately if I posted something dorky, because both of the girls start blowing me up. They’re like, ‘Dad take that down, we’re teenagers. We’re going to be ragged on at school.’ We have fun with it, but they know best because that’s more their strength.”

A-Rod isn't the only husband in Hollywood that's an ace on the 'Gram. Jay-Z famously was caught in the background of Bey's mirror pic, while Ciara's hubby Russel Wilson is no stranger to taking hot bikini snaps of his wife for the sake of social media.

All other boyfriends, take note.