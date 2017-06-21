This Is the One Thing A-Rod Will Never Do for Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez has nothing but nice things to say about his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. The former Yankees slugger recently spoke with E! News' Sibley Scoles about their romantic getaway in France, as well as his new role as a guest judge on Shark Tank. And, while Rodriguez admitted that there's a lot he can learn from Lopez when it comes to business, we shouldn't expect him to pick up some dance moves from the 47-year-old triple threat anytime soon.

"She's an amazing entrepreneur. A great worker as everyone knows, but also one of the smartest women I've ever met," A-Rod told Scoles.

He also added that he has no plans to dabble in one of Lopez's other areas of expertise: dance. The former baseball pro is more than happy to leave that up to her. "Oh that's hopeless, I have no chance of that," he said with a laugh. "I'm glad I can handle baseball."

Watch the entire interview above and catch Rodriguez on Shark Tank in the fall.