A-Rod Is Being Accused of Cheating on J.Lo with a Playboy Model Right Before Their Engagement

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez can't seem to catch a break during what's supposed to be one of the happiest times of their relationship.

Weeks after rumors of A-Rod's alleged infidelity were dismissed, a new accuser has come forward, pointing a finger at the former MLB star for sexting and propositioning her for a threesome while he was with Lopez.

British Playboy model Zoe Gregory revealed to The Sun that her cyber fling with A-Rod — which consisted of them texting and exchanging pictures and videos of a sexual nature — began back in December and ended six weeks before he proposed to J.Lo with a massive emerald-cut diamond ring in the Bahamas.

"J-Lo is amazing and she doesn’t deserve this. While getting ready to marry her, he was asking me for sex videos, demanding we hook up and asking me to make arrangements with other girls. If he is doing this right up until the point he is proposing to her it is just not fair," Gregory told British tabloid.

A day after Rodriguez and Lopez's engagement became public knowledge, fellow former New York Yankee Jose Canseco claimed that A-Rod cheated on Jennifer with his ex-wife Jessica. The accusation was immediately squashed by Jessica herself, who says she's friendly with J-Rod as a couple.

And, for what it's worth, we don't think J.Lo is even giving these allegations a second thought. According to Us Weekly, the singer isn't worried. "She has heard the cheating rumors in the past and has never let it bother her," a source told the publication. "She trusts [Alex] and his love. They are inseparable and together almost all of the time."

Well, there you have it, folks. You can't break true love.