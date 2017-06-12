A-Rod's Daughter Adorably Channels J.Lo's Dance Moves

Jennifer Lopez has an aspiring mini-me in beau Alex Rodriguez's young daughter Natasha.

The 12-year-old pulled on our heartstrings just days ago when she channeled the "Ain't Your Mama" hitmaker with a song performance. And over the weekend, the pre-teen proved that she's got J.Lo's signature moves down pat, as she danced and mouthed the lyrics to Lopez's songs during the Latina star's All I Have Las Vegas residency on Saturday night.

Accompanied by her star athlete dad, who made sure to sneak in plenty of Instagram stories of her jamming out during the performance, the father-daughter duo also toured the stage after the show and even got a photo behind the scenes.

With the previous night's fun shenanigans still very much on his mind, the dad of two shared a video of an epic karaoke jam session, which shows his daughter warming up with J.Lo and a group of others pre-concert to Journey's "Don't Stop Believing," simply captioning the post: "And #DontStopBelieving."

Looks like it's safe to say that Natasha definitely approves of her dad's new love!