Alex Rodriguez Called Jennifer Lopez His Dream Date When He Was Just 23 Years Old
And he has the adorable interview footage to prove it.
Alex Rodriguez is living his literal dream — and he has the receipts to prove it.
The former MLB star unearthed interview footage from 1998 wherein a baby-faced 23-year-old Rodriguez reveals his “dream date” to be Jennifer Lopez (his current fiancée, ICYMI). “Hopefully you can find me a date with her,” he joked, but joke’s on us because two decades later J-Rod is the universe’s favorite celebrity couple.
“I just had a feeling ,” the New York Yankees alum captioned his post. Lopez herself commented, “OMG … I love this too much,” to which Rodriguez followed up, “when you know, you know.”
This isn’t the first time Alex has proved his decades-long love of Jen. Last October, he found an autographed photo of the “big time global pop superstar” in storage (though I think he meant to say “at the altar of my J. Lo shrine”) from 20 years prior.
So … does this mean that I just need to wait 20 years (and possibly embark on a record-breaking MLB career) and Ryan Gosling and I will be engaged? Y/N?