Alex Rodriguez Called Jennifer Lopez His Dream Date When He Was Just 23 Years Old

Alex Rodriguez is living his literal dream — and he has the receipts to prove it.

The former MLB star unearthed interview footage from 1998 wherein a baby-faced 23-year-old Rodriguez reveals his “dream date” to be Jennifer Lopez (his current fiancée, ICYMI). “Hopefully you can find me a date with her,” he joked, but joke’s on us because two decades later J-Rod is the universe’s favorite celebrity couple.

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

“I just had a feeling ,” the New York Yankees alum captioned his post. Lopez herself commented, “OMG … I love this too much,” to which Rodriguez followed up, “when you know, you know.”

This isn’t the first time Alex has proved his decades-long love of Jen. Last October, he found an autographed photo of the “big time global pop superstar” in storage (though I think he meant to say “at the altar of my J. Lo shrine”) from 20 years prior.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Were the Best-Dressed Couple at the CFDA Awards

So … does this mean that I just need to wait 20 years (and possibly embark on a record-breaking MLB career) and Ryan Gosling and I will be engaged? Y/N?