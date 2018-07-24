Alex Rodriguez's Birthday Message to Jennifer Lopez Proves He's the No.1 Instagram Boyfriend

In case you needed more evidence that Jennifer Lopez has it all, behold, Alex Rodriguez, the world’s greatest Instagram boyfriend.

J.Lo turned 49 on Tuesday (yeah, that’s not a typo), and her retired MLB player beau celebrated with not one but two (!) incredibly sweet posts about her. He has 1.7 million followers, so it’s not exactly a small gesture.

Instagram/jlo

First, A-rod posted a gorgeous gallery of Lopez photos bearing a heartfelt caption: “When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13.”

Then, because he hadn’t already knocked it out of the park (haha, baseball jokes), Rodriguez outdid himself with yet another gallery of intimate portraits of the “birthday girl” and their blended family.

Birthday girl 🎉 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 24, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

Happy birthday to a true national treasure!