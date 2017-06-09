A-Rod's Daughter Singing For Jennifer Lopez Is the Sweetest Thing 

Jennifer Lopez may be a professional judge on American Idol, but that doesn't mean she won't listen to aspiring singers on her own time. That much was obvious when Lopez appeared in her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story listening to a phenomenal young singer—his 12-year-old daughter Natasha Rodriguez.

A-Rod's video shows Lopez listened intently to Natasha's song before bursting into applause and enveloping her in an adorable hug.

Natasha e jenn💖👩‍❤️‍👩 @jlo @arod #jenniferlopez #jlo #alexrodriguez #arod #jrod A post shared by JLO 1 Like❤ (@jlocrewitalia) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

While the adorable display was certainly heartwarming, it's also obvious that Natasha's got some chops. We think if she were on Idol, she'd get a ticket straight to Hollywood.