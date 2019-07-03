People Can't Get Over Alex Morgan's Tea-Sipping Celebration After Scoring Against England

Shortly after halftime during Tuesday's Women's World Cup match between the U.S.A. and England, team U.S.A.'s co-captain, Alex Morgan, scored the game winning goal in the match that ended 2-1.

But it wasn't just her goal that had people talking. It was the celebratory move she made afterwards, mimicking a sip from a cup of tea — which, of course, is a reference to the English tradition.

The gesture wasn't appreciated by everyone, but it sure did inspire some choice memes, even ones paying homage to the Boston Tea Party (because, you know, the American Revolution). The match had even more significance when you consider that it happened during the week of July 4th, celebrating the U.S.'s independence from Britain. Who doesn't love a good historical reference?

“no taxation without representation” -alex morgan, 1775 pic.twitter.com/XyrUJsbYfT — stupid bitch (@harrykanefc) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan at the Boston Tea Party, 1773. Oil on canvas. pic.twitter.com/rRUU8ASagd — 🇺🇸🍊 (@johnstons08) July 2, 2019

Morgan herself acknowledged the team's win (which coincidentally also happened on her birthday) on Twitter, writing, "Thanks for continuing to believe with us. And that’s the tea."

This team is special. Thanks for the bday love. Thanks for the rocking stadium. Thanks for continuing to believe with us. And that’s the tea. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 2, 2019

Spoken like a true meme queen.