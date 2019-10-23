Alex Morgan Just Announced She’s Pregnant

It’s only October, but it’s already been a banner year for Alex Morgan.

On Wednesday, the U.S. women’s national soccer star announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband, MLS player Servando Carrasco.

In a tweet with photos of herself and Carrasco, Morgan also confirmed the couple is expecting a girl, writing, “We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon.”

We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/xeJPuDQgiS — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 23, 2019

In July, along with fellow co-captains Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, Morgan helped lead the U.S. women’s soccer team to the country’s fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup championship — and did so while going viral with her now-famed tea-sip gesture.

Morgan and all 28 members of the team also sued U.S. Soccer for gender discrimination, and the team has been outspoken about the issue of equal pay in the sport.

Image zoom Maddie Meyer - FIFA/Getty Images

Morgan and Carrasco tied the knot in 2014 after meeting at U.C. Berkeley, where they both played soccer.