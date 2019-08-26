Alex Morgan, Ali Kreiger, and Ashlyn Harris Shut Down the VMAs With Perfectly Personal Looks

Tonight might be about Moon Person trophies, but United States Women's National Team members don't need any more hardware this year. Fresh off of their FIFA Women's World Cup win in France, Alex Morgan, Ali Kreiger, and Ashlyn Harris arrived at the MTV VMAs looking like the world champions they are in outfits that are anything but the standard red carpet fare.

Of course, the VMAs are no place for fit-and-flare gowns and safe sartorial choices. That could by why Harris — a die-hard Thom Browne stan — chose a ready-for-summer suit that features the designer's signature red, white, and blue grosgrain detailing and quirky tailoring. It's not the first time that she's worn Browne to a big event. Earlier this year, literally just coming back from their victory in France, Harris wore an organza tuxedo to the ESPY Awards, complete with a mini briefcase and bow tie.

Tonight's look eschewed the formality for something more breezy, including swooping diamond necklaces, a completely iced-out watch that she showed off on her Instagram Stories and, naturally, no shirt under her blazer. It's a go-to move for the USWNT and players such as Megan Rapinoe and Morgan have both flexed in similar 'fits.

As for her fellow champs, Morgan opted for an '80s inspired cocktail dress featuring allover sequins. Perfect for the MTV set, the dress featured a larger-than-life bow and one sleeve. Sticking to her own personal brand of bold dressing, Morgan's dress had out-there color. She wore sparkling peach to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and while it was a little more sedate in color, her micro-mini, high-low sequin snakeskin dress at this year's ESPYs was not about blending in.

Krieger's long dress may have seemed like the most conventional choice for a red carpet to-do, but she toned down the formality of it all — those ruffles are no joke — by tossing in a boombox minaudière and bright blue eyeshadow. The trio is set to present tonight, but it's clear that they didn't come to play. Nominated or not, these looks are definite winners.