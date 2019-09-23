Why Everyone's in Tears After Alex Borstein's Emmys Speech 

Alex Borstein just won everyone over with her Emmys speech.

The actress just took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Susie in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

During her speech, Borstein told a story about her family's history as immigrants and Holocaust survivors.

"My grandmother turned to a guard... and she said 'what happens if I stepped out of line?'" she said. "And he said, 'I don't have the heart to shoot you, but somebody will.' And she stepped out of line. And for that I am here, and my children are here, so step out of line, ladies."

The speech had everyone emotional, from Jamie Lee Curtis to Kerry Washington and even Gretchen Carlson.

Yo @AlexBorstein is 100% that biiiiiiitch 😍 — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) September 23, 2019

Our new motto. “Step out of line ladies.” @AlexBorstein — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 23, 2019

WOW!!!!!!! Step out of line ladies!!!! Thank you @AlexBorstein and CONGRATS #Emmys2019 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2019

STEP

OUT

OF

LINE

YAAAAAAAS@AlexBorstein #Emmys2019

SUPERHERO — alysia reiner (@alysiareiner) September 23, 2019

Step out of line ladies — step out of line!! I love it @AlexBorstein at the #Emmys — congrats!!!!! — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) September 23, 2019

This is Borstein's sixth Emmy nomination and her second win — she has previously been nominated for both The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Family Guy, and won an Emmy last year, also for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.