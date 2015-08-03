Alessandra Ambrosio's Bikini-Clad Instagram Proves She's "Forever on Vacation"

She may be one of the hardest working models in the fashion industry, but Alessandra Ambrosio would like us to know that she’s “forever on vacation.” This past weekend the Victoria’s Secret Angel proved just how seriously she takes her Instagram motto by sharing a stream of nothing but fun images from a romp across her native Brazil.

The brunette darling stunned in a pink garden-inspired Versace dress for a Saturday night out in Rio de Janeiro (below), but her #SundayFunday post is what has us speeding into the nearest gym.

Getting ready for #gb50 🎉🎈😂👀 with my bff @matmazzafera #onlyinRio @gb65 @versace_official @ara_vartanian A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Aug 1, 2015 at 6:09pm PDT

Donned in an oversize sun-blocking hat, Ambrosio dipped into a picturesque pool, sipped what looked like a Bloody Mary, and, of course, flawlessly sported a two-piece Ale by Alessandra maroon bikini in the second snap. Her figure was jaw-dropping as always and we're still stunned by those perfectly toned abs. “The day after!!!” she captioned the 'gram:

☀️🍹☀️ the day after !!! #GB50 #sundayfunday #foreveronvacation @fasano A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Aug 2, 2015 at 2:20pm PDT

