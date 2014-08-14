Alessandra Ambrosio Wears Multiple Bikinis on Her Hawaiian Vacation

When you've got a body like Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, you might as well live in a bikini—and it appears that the model is doing exactly that. Ambrosio, who is enjoying some time off with her family in Hawaii, has been seen out and about in not one but two bikinis, both of which perfectly show off her toned physique. On Tuesday, the Brazilian beauty wore a blue bikini while she splashed in the water with her daughter, Anja, and enjoyed a cocktail by the water. On Wednesday, Ambrosio hit the beach again, this time in a coral bikini and wide-brimmed hat. The model spent the day paddle boarding with her daughter in tow.

