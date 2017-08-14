Alessandra Ambrosio and the Victoria’s Secret Angels Dress Up as the Wildest Cowgirls 

Already on the hunt for a unique Halloween costume? Thanks to the Victoria's Secret Angels, you now have plenty of inspiration.

On Monday, Alessandra Ambrosio and her crew of runway regulars all took to Instagram to offer a behind-the-scenes peek at what appears to be a super sultry 2017 holiday campaign. But don’t think they slipped on fuzzy red Santa Claus hats.

Instead, the Angels headed out west to Aspen, Colo., where they took on all things rodeo. Ambrosio, Martha Hunt, and Lily Aldridge posed together in barely there lingerie while also modeling chaps, cowgirl hats, and fringe-adorned jackets. They each lent a poker face to the camera, and tipped their hats forward to show off the details (think embellished belts and flawless makeup).

Ambrosio also referenced Westworld, the super popular HBO series in another shot wearing thigh-high boots.

As for Hunt, she also posed with Elsa Hosk in sexy pieces in front of a mountain.

Giddy up, indeed!

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim with InStyle. I'm here with celebrity trainer Derek DeGrazio. He's gonna show us how to get Alessandra Ambrosio's incredible abs. So how did she get those abs? Well, today we're focus on your lower belly. So our lower abs are typically the first place we store fat and the last place it comes off. So it's kind of one of those things where Sucks, but we've gotta spend a little bit more time on it. We can do it. Definitely doable. And, I think this is a move that could take us in a step in the right direction. Amazing. So, what do we do? So, flat on your back. Okay. So, this is just your basic lower ab raise, your leg raise. So, you're gonna have you hands behind your **** in a comfortable position. You probably want a mat or a carpeted area. So legs go straight up in the air, nice and simple, check it out. So you're gonna flex your toes towards your face so we can activate that lower belly. So here's the trick to this, instead of just going down and up I want you to go down slow and think about three seconds down. So go down for three, two, one and then come up for one second So the reason for this is we want to resist the gravity going down. So we're resisting our legs and we're using our lower abs to lift the legs. This has nothing to do with the strength of your legs, it's all about your abs. If you have a little bit of a lower back issue you can bend your knees a little bit or you can put a towel under you back it will help it out. So this is still working. It's still gonna work your lower abs yeah. You ultimately want to try to. So take it nice and straight so we can maximize the production out of those lower abs. And how long are we supposed to be doing this? So this we're gonna do for 60 seconds, so you just keep going. How long does Alessandra do it for? For days, probably, yeah. So we're gonna inhale it one more time. So here's what I want you to do, think about this for 60 seconds. Let's try not to count too much. I don't like to count all the time. Sometimes I'll count reps, but I like to get you out of your head. You don't want to think too much. Just set the timer for 60 seconds and do both for it. So we're going to say 60 seconds is complete. Now here's that 30 second burn. We're going to hold your legs about ten inches off the ground. All we're going to do is take them and go over under over under so again this is like that little icing on the cake. That hurt. This is the extra burn. This is the part where a lot of us will just Throw her legs down, give up, say hey I'm done. I'm done. But no not Alessandra. Not Alessandra okay I'm still going, I'm still going. You're still going. So think about 60 seconds leg raise leg lower, 30 seconds burn and that's the Alessandra way. I'm ready for the bikini. Let's do it. Put it on. So how is she when she works out? Is she just She's yes Hardcore? Yes. Yes. No thrills about it. She'll take class and work out pretty hard. That explains why she looks so good. right? Thank you so much. Thank you.

