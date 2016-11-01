Alessandra Ambrosio's Blue Velvet Coat and Lace-Up Boots Are #FashionGoals

This might just be our favorite outfit that Alessandra Ambrosio has ever worn.

The Victoria's Secret Angel hit the streets of New York City today, and she showed off her mile-long legs in a chunky knit gray turtleneck sweater than she donned sans pants. She accessorized the cozy piece with a set of towering thigh-high LeSilla boots that were crafted in soft matching suede and featured sexy laces up the front. But our favorite part of her fall-ready ensemble? The 35-year-old's gorgeous blue velvet Ralph Lauren Collection coat, which was covered in an intricate metallic plant motif. Ambrosio topped of her outfit with a pair of brown statement sunnies, simple drop earrings, and wore her long brunette strands down behind her shoulders.

The supermodel is in the Big Apple to attend fittings for the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, so it's only natural that the catwalk veteran also made the sidewalk her runway.

SHOP THE TREND:

courtesy

Velvet kimono, $80; hm.com.

courtesy

Cotton sweater dress, $97; shopbop.com.

courtesy

Suede over-the-knee boots, $126; zappos.com.

One thing's certain: We want to copy her whole look, ASAP.