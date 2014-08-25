Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Us How to Look White Hot in a Bikini

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! That seems to be Alessandra Ambrosio’s summer philosophy. The Victoria’s Secret angel, who models bikinis for a living, seems to enjoy wearing them while off duty as well. During a recent trip to Hawaii, Ambrosio sported an array of colorful bathing suits while getting some R&R with her family. On Saturday, she donned another two-piece, this time for a trip to a Malibu, Calif., beach with her brood.

Ambrosio showed off her enviable tan in a white bandeau bikini while frolicking in the waves with her fiancé and their adorable kids, Anja and Noah. The model expertly paired the snowy swimsuit with aviator sunglasses, layered necklaces, and a stack of bangles. She uploaded a photo of the picturesque beach to her Instagram account with the caption, "Pickin' up good vibration #weekend #malibu #foreveronvacation."

Pickin'up good vibration 🙌 #weekend #malibu #foreveronvacation A photo posted by alessandraambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Aug 23, 2014 at 1:31pm PDT

