Alessandra Ambrosio is such a major supermodel that she only walks select catwalks like that of Balmain and, of course, Victoria's Secret .

So where else can we see the 35-year-old Brazilian bombshell? On the street, where the beauty turned heads and once more grabbed the camera's attention on Sunday in Paris. For her casual end-of-weekend stroll during Fashion Week, the brunette dazzled in an all-black ensemble that officially proves fall is here to stay. She rocked a multi-colored pastel and black sweater with a sleek leather jacket and paired the rock-n-roll items with over-the-knee super sexy suede boots.