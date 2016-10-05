Alessandra Ambrosio Makes the City of Love Her Runway During Paris Fashion Week
Alessandra Ambrosio is such a major supermodel that she only walks select catwalks like that of Balmain and, of course, Victoria's Secret.
So where else can we see the 35-year-old Brazilian bombshell? On the street, where the beauty turned heads and once more grabbed the camera's attention on Sunday in Paris. For her casual end-of-weekend stroll during Fashion Week, the brunette dazzled in an all-black ensemble that officially proves fall is here to stay. She rocked a multi-colored pastel and black sweater with a sleek leather jacket and paired the rock-n-roll items with over-the-knee super sexy suede boots.
In addition, Ambrosio also turned to an oversize black and red-trim Versace handbag—the perfect weekend accessory to tote. Don't think this was the only look she impressed us with in Paris. Day after day, Ambrosio seemed to deliver A+ memorable outfits.
Looks like this talent can rock just about anything out there.