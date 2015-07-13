Alessandra Ambrosio Dares to Wear a Revealing Monokini in Brazil

Rita Kokshanian
Jul 13, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

When you've got a body like Alessandra Ambrosio you might as well flaunt it, and that's exactly what the model did this past weekend. Ambrosio is currently on vacation with her husband and two children, Anja and Noah, in Brazil, and the hot mom took time to soak up some rays in a revealing monokini bathing suit. 

For her relaxing day at the pool, Ambrosio chose a bikini of her own design from her Alé by Alessandra swimwear collection. The tribal print one-piece featured cutouts on the sides and stomach as well as beaded detailing on the back ($184, everythingbutwater.com). Ambrosio paired her suit with a few bracelets, layered necklaces, sunnies, and a bohemian braid. 

But that wasn't the only bathing suit the Victoria's Secret Angel wore while in Brazil—Ambrosio 'grammed some stunning photos of herself in more bikinis from her collection. Keep reading to see them all: 

And action 🎥🎥🎥 #VerdadesSecretas #takingcontrol #bts #MauroMendoncaFilho #Angra #RJ

A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on

Samia e Alex 😍😎😍 on location ☀️🌴 #bts #VerdadesSecretas

A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on

💦☀️💦 o fim de semana ta só começando !!!! Delícia de #Rio #foreveronvacation #mygirl

A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on

