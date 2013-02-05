Alessandra Ambrosio Is Launching a Boho-Inspired Fashion Line, FYI

Victoria’s Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio knows how to model clothes, and now she's designing them, too! Today, she announced that she's launching Alé by Alessandra, and teaming up with Cherokee (the brand you see in Target stores) to make it happen. The line—which will have a bohemian influence, like her own off-duty style—will debut in spring 2014, starting in Latin America, and will venture to the States soon after. And don't expect her to turn in her wings just yet! The Brazilian beauty, who most recently showed off the this year’s 2.5 million dollar Fantasy Bra, is still a full-time model; designing is just an addition to her resume.

Plus, see Alessandra and the other Angels at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

MORE:• Alessandra in Alexander Wang's New Video• See Alessandra in London Fog's Winter Ads• Alessandra's 2.5 Million Dollar Fantasy Bra