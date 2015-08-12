How Alessandra Ambrosio Makes a Summer Escape

As her name implies, Alessandra Ambrosio is heaven sent. One of Victoria's Secret's "Angels," the Brazilian-born beauty has graced the covers of fashion magazines and starred in ad campaigns for everyone from Ralph Lauren to Revlon. In high summer, when things slow down and the 34-year-old has some down time, she heads to her home country for some serious R&R. As she launches her Ale by Alessandra Ambrosio swimwear collection, the supermodel spoke to InStyle about her ultimate summer vacation and why time with friends and family is her happy place.

What is your dream summer destination?

"I have been to so many places in my life but I always love going back to Rio de Janeiro, in my homeland of Brazil. The beaches in Rio are beautiful, it has great shopping, and there are so many fun activities you can do. Plus you can’t beat Rio sunsets and the energy of Brazilian people."

What do you do there?

"I like to take the advantage of days in Rio, so I spend most of my time outdoors on the beach. I try to make time to hear live Samba bands and do some stand-up paddling on Ipanema Beach. I also like to go for a hike on the amazing Pedra da Gávea, one of the highest mountains in the world that drops right into the ocean."

What is essential to pack?

"I spend most of my time at the beach, so I always bring lots of bikinis and bathing suits and hats. And since I recently released my Ale by Alessandra swimwear and hat collection, I make sure that I have plenty of those in my Rimowa luggage."

Who do you hang with there?

"I love when my whole family is in Rio. We have the best time."

Where do you stay?

"The Hotel Fasano, as it has the best views of the city and an amazing infinity pool."

