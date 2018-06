Alessandra Ambrosio Hits Up Coachella with Her Adorable Look-Alike Kids

Alessandra Ambrosio looked to be having an incredible time during the first weekend of Coachella, but her second weekend was infinitely cuterโ€”because she had her look-alike kids in tow! The model brought along 7-year-old Anja Louise and 3-year-old Noah Phoenix to the music festival, and the adorable family looked to be having a blast.

Me , myself and Anja !!! @coachella #round2 #festivALE #foreveronvacation ๐Ÿ‘ป #leleambrosio11 A video posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 22, 2016 at 10:27pm PDT

Anja rocked out to G-Eazyโ€™s โ€œMe, Myself & I,โ€ taking in the concert from someoneโ€™s shoulders in an adorable video that Ambrosio aptly captured, โ€œMe, myself and Anja.โ€ The supermodel and her mini-me played in the grass, took adorable selfies, and shared a sweet kissย in the too-cute pics.

While Noah might have been too young for the concert, he got some mommy-and-me time on a swan-shaped raft in the desert.

COA... Chilling with my baby boy ๐Ÿ’ฆ๐ŸŒดโ˜€๏ธ๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿค#coachilling #foreveronvacation #week2 @coachella A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 23, 2016 at 1:40pm PDT

Keep scrolling to see all of Ambrosioโ€™s sweet posts from Coachellaโ€™s second and final weekend. We canโ€™t wait to see what this concert-loving fam brings to next yearโ€™s festival.

Welcome to the jungle ๐Ÿ’๐ŸŒด๐Ÿ’•โ˜€๏ธ๐ŸŽ‰โœŒ #coachella #week2 #foreveronvacation @cassia_lara @ludidelfino A video posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 23, 2016 at 4:40pm PDT

๐Ÿ”ซ ๐Ÿ‘ง๐Ÿป๐ŸŒน @coachella #gunsandroses #goodvibes #week2 โœจโ˜„๐ŸŽ† A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 24, 2016 at 1:53am PDT

๐ŸŽก๐Ÿ’•๐ŸŒดโ˜€๏ธ Spinning around @coachella with my favorite girl !!! #heavenonearth #goodvibes #foreveronvacation #festivALE A video posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 24, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

Sweet child o' mine Sweet love of mine ๐ŸŽถ๐ŸŒน๐Ÿ”ซ๐ŸŽธ๐Ÿ’–๐Ÿ™Œ #rockfamily #gunsandroses #coachella A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 24, 2016 at 11:54am PDT

๐Ÿ’‹๐Ÿ’‹๐Ÿ’‹ A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 24, 2016 at 7:55pm PDT

Last day โœŒ๏ธ๐Ÿ’•๐ŸŒด @coachella #festivALE #foreveronvacation A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 24, 2016 at 9:49pm PDT