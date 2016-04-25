Alessandra Ambrosio Hits Up Coachella with Her Adorable Look-Alike Kids

Alessandra Ambrosio looked to be having an incredible time during the first weekend of Coachella, but her second weekend was infinitely cuter—because she had her look-alike kids in tow! The model brought along 7-year-old Anja Louise and 3-year-old Noah Phoenix to the music festival, and the adorable family looked to be having a blast.
Anja rocked out to G-Eazy’s “Me, Myself & I,” taking in the concert from someone’s shoulders in an adorable video that Ambrosio aptly captured, “Me, myself and Anja.” The supermodel and her mini-me played in the grass, took adorable selfies, and shared a sweet kiss in the too-cute pics.
While Noah might have been too young for the concert, he got some mommy-and-me time on a swan-shaped raft in the desert.
Keep scrolling to see all of Ambrosio’s sweet posts from Coachella’s second and final weekend. We can’t wait to see what this concert-loving fam brings to next year’s festival.