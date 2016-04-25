Alessandra Ambrosio Hits Up Coachella with Her Adorable Look-Alike Kids

Alessandra Ambrosio looked to be having an incredible time during the first weekend of Coachella, but her second weekend was infinitely cuter—because she had her look-alike kids in tow! The model brought along 7-year-old Anja Louise and 3-year-old Noah Phoenix to the music festival, and the adorable family looked to be having a blast.

Me , myself and Anja !!! @coachella #round2 #festivALE #foreveronvacation 👻 #leleambrosio11 A video posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 22, 2016 at 10:27pm PDT

Anja rocked out to G-Eazy’s “Me, Myself & I,” taking in the concert from someone’s shoulders in an adorable video that Ambrosio aptly captured, “Me, myself and Anja.” The supermodel and her mini-me played in the grass, took adorable selfies, and shared a sweet kiss in the too-cute pics.

While Noah might have been too young for the concert, he got some mommy-and-me time on a swan-shaped raft in the desert.

COA... Chilling with my baby boy 💦🌴☀️💕🐤#coachilling #foreveronvacation #week2 @coachella A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 23, 2016 at 1:40pm PDT

Keep scrolling to see all of Ambrosio’s sweet posts from Coachella’s second and final weekend. We can’t wait to see what this concert-loving fam brings to next year’s festival.

Welcome to the jungle 🐒🌴💕☀️🎉✌ #coachella #week2 #foreveronvacation @cassia_lara @ludidelfino A video posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 23, 2016 at 4:40pm PDT

🔫 👧🏻🌹 @coachella #gunsandroses #goodvibes #week2 ✨☄🎆 A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 24, 2016 at 1:53am PDT

🎡💕🌴☀️ Spinning around @coachella with my favorite girl !!! #heavenonearth #goodvibes #foreveronvacation #festivALE A video posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 24, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

Sweet child o' mine Sweet love of mine 🎶🌹🔫🎸💖🙌 #rockfamily #gunsandroses #coachella A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 24, 2016 at 11:54am PDT

💋💋💋 A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 24, 2016 at 7:55pm PDT

Last day ✌️💕🌴 @coachella #festivALE #foreveronvacation A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Apr 24, 2016 at 9:49pm PDT