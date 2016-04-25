Alessandra Ambrosio Hits Up Coachella with Her Adorable Look-Alike Kids

Olivia Bahou
Apr 25, 2016

Alessandra Ambrosio looked to be having an incredible time during the first weekend of Coachella, but her second weekend was infinitely cuter—because she had her look-alike kids in tow! The model brought along 7-year-old Anja Louise and 3-year-old Noah Phoenix to the music festival, and the adorable family looked to be having a blast.

Me , myself and Anja !!! @coachella #round2 #festivALE #foreveronvacation 👻 #leleambrosio11

Anja rocked out to G-Eazy’s “Me, Myself & I,” taking in the concert from someone’s shoulders in an adorable video that Ambrosio aptly captured, “Me, myself and Anja.” The supermodel and her mini-me played in the grass, took adorable selfies, and shared a sweet kiss in the too-cute pics.

While Noah might have been too young for the concert, he got some mommy-and-me time on a swan-shaped raft in the desert.

Keep scrolling to see all of Ambrosio’s sweet posts from Coachella’s second and final weekend. We can’t wait to see what this concert-loving fam brings to next year’s festival.

🔫 👧🏻🌹 @coachella #gunsandroses #goodvibes #week2 ✨☄🎆

Sweet child o' mine Sweet love of mine 🎶🌹🔫🎸💖🙌 #rockfamily #gunsandroses #coachella

💋💋💋

Last day ✌️💕🌴 @coachella #festivALE #foreveronvacation

BESAME MUCHO 💋💋💋💋 #coachella #goodvibes #babygirl #bff #family

