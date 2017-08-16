Alessandra Ambrosio and Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Are Twins in This Sweet Selfie

Alessandra Ambrosio’s daughter may only be 8 years old, but we’re already certain she’s destined for stardom along the same lines as her supermodel mama.

The Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model posted a selfie with her daughter Anja Louise on Tuesday and we can hardly believe our eyes. “It's always better when we are together,” Ambrosio captioned the sweet snap, implying with hashtags that she and Anja were on the set of a “secret project” of sorts.

Alessandra’s little girl is her total mini-me. Just LOOK:

It's always better when we are together 💖✨📸 #setday #nyc #secretproject #anjalouise A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

TWINS. They have the same hazel eyes!

Later in the day, Alessandra spoiled us with another mother-daughter post—a Boomerang of the 36 year old planting a kiss on her daughter’s cheek.

💫🌈🌟🦄😘💕 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

We love the unicorn hood, Anja!

Ambrosio shares Anja and son Noah Phoenix, 5, with her longtime fiancé Jamie Mazur.

Gone fishin A post shared by Jamie Mazur (@jamieamazur) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Summer time A post shared by Jamie Mazur (@jamieamazur) on Jul 10, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

That’s what you call a STRONG gene pool.

RELATED: Alessandra Ambrosio and the Victoria’s Secret Angels Dress Up as the Wildest Cowgirls

We’re calling it now—the Ambrosio-Mazur kids will be major names in the modeling game by 2030.