Alessandra Ambrosio's 8-Year-Old Daughter Performed at Coachella

Alessandra Ambrosio has a rising star in her midst. The Victoria’s Secret angel hit up Coachella with her 8-year-old daughter this weekend (as you do), and Anja even got up on stage for a performance.

The supermodel’s daughter hopped up to the microphone during singer Devendra Banhart’s set, and sang Fleetwood Mac’s “Sara” while dad Jamie Amazur backed her up on guitar. Dressed in a flowy white dress with a waist-cinching belt and rabbit ears, this “Coachella Child” was definitely ready for her big break, and she proved she can definitely sing in front of a crowd. Mom’s stage presence must have rubbed off on this aspiring artist.

My angel rocking @coachella 🎤🦄🌟🎶🎡💖 #AnjaLouise #proudmommy #coachellachild #devendrabanhart and on the guitar @jamieamazur 🎸💕✌️🌈 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

My little shining star 🌟🦋🦄💖✌️🎡🌈💫 #AnjaLouise A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

And this isn’t Anja’s first rodeo: The kiddo has attended Coachella with her supermodel mom before. Last year, Ambrosio snapped this video with Anja on her shoulders while rocking out to G-Eazy’s “Me, Myself & I.”

Me , myself and Anja !!! @coachella #round2 #festivALE #foreveronvacation 👻 #leleambrosio11 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 22, 2016 at 10:27pm PDT

And while her young son Noah was too young for the concert, last year Ambrosio shared some adorable photos of the young clan hanging out in the desert.

Welcome to the jungle 🐒🌴💕☀️🎉✌ #coachella #week2 #foreveronvacation @cassia_lara @ludidelfino A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 23, 2016 at 4:40pm PDT

RELATED: See All the Celebrity Street Style from Coachella

He’s just 4 years old, but Noah has probably attended Coachella more times than you.