Alessandra Ambrosio's 8-Year-Old Daughter Performed at Coachella

Alessandra Ambrosio has a rising star in her midst. The Victoria’s Secret angel hit up Coachella with her 8-year-old daughter this weekend (as you do), and Anja even got up on stage for a performance.
The supermodel’s daughter hopped up to the microphone during singer Devendra Banhart’s set, and sang Fleetwood Mac’s “Sara” while dad Jamie Amazur backed her up on guitar. Dressed in a flowy white dress with a waist-cinching belt and rabbit ears, this “Coachella Child” was definitely ready for her big break, and she proved she can definitely sing in front of a crowd. Mom’s stage presence must have rubbed off on this aspiring artist.
And this isn’t Anja’s first rodeo: The kiddo has attended Coachella with her supermodel mom before. Last year, Ambrosio snapped this video with Anja on her shoulders while rocking out to G-Eazy’s “Me, Myself & I.”
And while her young son Noah was too young for the concert, last year Ambrosio shared some adorable photos of the young clan hanging out in the desert.
He’s just 4 years old, but Noah has probably attended Coachella more times than you.