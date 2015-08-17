Alessandra Ambrosio and Her Daughter Wear Matching Swimsuits, Plus More Gorgeous Shots From Her Vacay

Jennifer Davis
Aug 17, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

No vacation is complete without adorable matching swimsuits. Alessandra Ambrosio and her six-year-old daughter Anja soaked up the sun in Greece wearing coordinating swimwear, and the identical duo couldn't have looked more darling. For their fun in the sun, the pair wore cute printed bikinis from Lenny Niemeyer and even styled their hair in matching side-braids, which they accessorized with flowers.

But this sweet snap isn't the only double-tap worthy photo from Ambrosio's idyllic vacation abroad. The supermodel has been busy sharing photos from her getaway day after day. Keep reading to see more 'grams from of Ambrosio and her children from their Grecian getaway.

🐟⚓️💦 Going for a ride with my best friend #NoahPhoenix #summer2015 #jetski #férias

A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on

From Mykonos with 💛💜💖💙💚 #férias #AnjaLouise #foreveronvacation #greece

A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on

Current mood 🌞🔥🌞 #férias #greece #mykonos #summer2015 #foreveronvacation

A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on

☀️⚓️☀️ Monday mood #mykonos #summer2015 #férias #foreveronvacation #paradise

A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on

