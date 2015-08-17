Alessandra Ambrosio and Her Daughter Wear Matching Swimsuits, Plus More Gorgeous Shots From Her Vacay

No vacation is complete without adorable matching swimsuits. Alessandra Ambrosio and her six-year-old daughter Anja soaked up the sun in Greece wearing coordinating swimwear, and the identical duo couldn't have looked more darling. For their fun in the sun, the pair wore cute printed bikinis from Lenny Niemeyer and even styled their hair in matching side-braids, which they accessorized with flowers.

But this sweet snap isn't the only double-tap worthy photo from Ambrosio's idyllic vacation abroad. The supermodel has been busy sharing photos from her getaway day after day. Keep reading to see more 'grams from of Ambrosio and her children from their Grecian getaway.

🐟⚓️💦 Going for a ride with my best friend #NoahPhoenix #summer2015 #jetski #férias A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Aug 15, 2015 at 4:35am PDT

From Mykonos with 💛💜💖💙💚 #férias #AnjaLouise #foreveronvacation #greece A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Aug 12, 2015 at 1:39pm PDT

Current mood 🌞🔥🌞 #férias #greece #mykonos #summer2015 #foreveronvacation A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Aug 16, 2015 at 8:54am PDT

My little mermaid 🐬💖 minha pequena sereia #snorkel #paradise #mermaids #AnjaLouise #férias #summer2015 A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Aug 15, 2015 at 3:44am PDT

☀️⚓️☀️ Monday mood #mykonos #summer2015 #férias #foreveronvacation #paradise A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Aug 17, 2015 at 6:51am PDT

RELATED: How Alessandra Ambrosio Makes a Summer Escape