Alessandra Ambrosio Wears Two Sexy Bikinis in Brazil

Alessandra Ambrosio's Brazilian vacation seems to be going swimmingly. The Victoria's Secret Angel has been in the South American country where she's originally from for a week, and there's been no shortage of bikinis on her trip. This weekend, the mother-of-two stepped out in a revealing monokini of her own design, and since then she's been spotted in two more suits.

On Monday, Ambrosio hit the beach in a striking teal two-piece string bikini, which she paired with coordinating turquoise chandelier earrings, and blue mirrored Krewe sunnies ($210, kreweduoptic.com), making for a very glam look. The following day, the model enjoyed the waves again, this time with her husband and two children, Noah and Anja. For her second trip the sand, Ambrosio chose a white bikini from her Alé by Alessandra collection (top, $88, everythingbutwater.com; bottoms, $92, everythingbutwater.com). One thing's for sure—Ambrosio looks good in any bikini.

