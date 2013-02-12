Alert! Eva Mendes Is Designing a Collection for New York & Company

New York & Company has a new designer—and it's Eva Mendes! The actress teamed up with the retailer to create a collection that will launch this fall in stores and on nyandcompany.com, and continue for following seasons. "New York & Company is focused on delivering affordable fashion with the energy, excitement, and style of New York City, and I'm thrilled to collaborate with the design team to infuse my personal style and aesthetic into this core direction," Mendes said in a statement. "I can't wait to launch the fall line and to help women across America feel empowered, glamorous and confident in the way they're dressed." Not only is she designing the office-to-evening apparel and accessories, she'll also serve as the brand's official ambassador, and model in the yet-to-be-released ad campaign. What a gig!

Plus, see Eva's best looks ever.

MORE:• Try on Eva Mendes’s Many Hairstyles• Eva in the Icons Book• The Sexiest Movie Lingerie: Eva Included!