Will Smith Posted the First Photo of the Live-Action Aladdin Cast

Disney fans should buckle up, because we've got the sneak peek of the century.

The cast of the upcoming live-action Aladdin has posted the first photo from the set, and it was worth waiting for. Will Smith (who will play the Genie), posted a picture to his Facebook page of him alongside his cast mates, and they could not look more excited.

Smith stands with co-stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine), and Marwan Kenzari (Jafar) on the set of the production.

Will Smith/Facebook

"We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family … Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on. Here we go!” Smith wrote.

While (sadly) none of the actors were in costume, they looked pretty psyched to start filming nonetheless. The live-action Aladdin doesn't have a release date yet, but if Smith's post is any indication, fans won't have to wait too long for this Disney magic.

Can your friends do this? We think not.