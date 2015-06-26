Aisha Tyler on Playing a Forensic Psychologist in Criminal Minds—and Why Cocktails Are Her New Side Project

New mom Jennifer Love Hewitt may not be returning for the 11th season of CBS’s action-packed thriller Criminal Minds, but thankfully, the show’s producers have tapped another woman with just as much of Hewitt’s punchy bravado to join the cast. Aisha Tyler, who has appeared on other CBS dramas like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, is set to take on a bold new role. “I’m going to be doing six episodes of Criminal Minds [where I’m playing] a brand new character. I play a forensic psychologist,” the actress told InStyle at the premiere of Magic Mike XXL yesterday in Los Angeles. So what’s different about this role? “Those guys all profile people they’re trying to catch. My job is to meet other criminals after they’ve been caught, figure out how they tick and whether they’re fit to stand trial. My job is not to figure out who the criminal is and catch them, it’s to figure out what makes them tick,” she explained.

The role sounds challenging enough to warrant an immediate vacation once production wraps, but Tyler plans to stay busy in the months to come. “I’m launching a spirits company which is coming out this fall, Courage and Stone: Craft Cocktails at Home,’ [which are] cocktails that you can drink at home,” she revealed. “You see all these people Instagramming drinks in New York. Now you can buy those things in a store and drink them in your own house. I’ve always been into cocktails and beer. I did a collaborative brewed beer with Stone Brewing. I’m doing another one for Comic-Con this year, so it’s been a part of my world for a while.” Libations while watching Tyler kick ass on screen? Sounds like the perfect night.

