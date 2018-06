Celebrities are loving this hand-stitched red lace look from Dolce & Gabbana's cruise collection: Christina Aguilera rocked the dress at a Burlesque event in Madrid on December 8th; Isla Fisher wore it to the premiere of Burke & Hare in London on October 25th, and Juliette Lewis slipped on a similar version—hers featured a scalloped hem—on October 12th in New York. We think it's just holiday party perfect.