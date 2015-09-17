Age-Wise Style: Animal Attraction

There’s a reason why style icons like Catherine Deneuve (above) love animal prints. They are timeless; they are season-less; they add instant “oomph” to whatever you are wearing—so don’t be afraid.

I prefer natural colorations. Colorful animal prints can teeter in tacky territory quite easily. Leopard is my all-time favorite. It can be warm or cool (think snow leopard) depending on your preference. A leopard-print accessory—a shoe, bag, scarf, belt— is a worthy investment. You can wear it with every neutral in your closet and it also plays beautifully with red.

Courtesy (3)

Shop it: Kate Spade belt, $68; katespade.com. J. Crew shoe, $358; jcrew.com. Pierre Hardy clutch, $1,395; ssense.com.

RELATED: We're Inspired by Beverly Johnson's Timeless Style

I also love leopard-print trench coats, blazers, pencil skirts, sweaters and blouses. Pants? Not so much. Dresses can be very chic too, but I wouldn’t advise a tight body-conscious dress which can translate as “cougar-ish” (even if cougars don’t actually have spots.)

Courtesy (3)

Shop it: Equipment, $268; matchesfashion.com. By Malene Birger dress, $795; net-a-porter.com. Theory skirt, $1,195; theory.com.

As for other jungle beasts, I also like python-prints, tiger-stripes and zebra-stripes, but I’m not fond of giraffe-prints because the scale is so large. It’s too much of a statement for my comfort, but perhaps you are wilder than I am.

Courtesy (3)

Shop it: Zara tote, $189; zara.com. Tamara Mellon skirt, $1,995; net-a-porter.com. Rag & Bone boot, $550; rag-bone.com.

RELATED: Age-Wise Style: Pieces You Can Wear Right Now & Next Season