Age-Wise Style: Breezy Summer Weekend Deals

It’s my favorite time of year. Finally! I’m ready for some long, lazy afternoons at the shore. My Kindle is loaded up with some fun beach reads (including a book with the longest title you can imagine: The Mad Boy, Lord Berners, My Grandmother and Me: An Aristocratic Family, a High-Society Scandal and an Extraordinary Legacy by Sofka Zinovieff. Phew!). If the waves are good, I hope to get in a little body-surfing. If not, I’ll just drag my beach chair down to the water’s edge and let my feet dangle. I’m definitely looking forward to some steamers and corn-on-the-cob washed down with a glass of rosé! I’ve updated my weekend wardrobe with a few fun, very affordable finds, like the Zara caftan above ($70; zara.com). Nothing costs more than $100, and many of the items cost much less. Life is good!

The trick to effortless weekend packing is to pick a few colors and stick to them. My go-to choice is usually navy or white with a few colorful accents or accessories. Everything works together. You always need to think about the activities you have planned—whether sporting or social—and be prepared for changes in the weather … This easy capsule wardrobe should have you covered, whatever the weekend brings.

Everyday Staples

1. H&M dress, $25; hm.com. 2. Topshop wide-leg trousers, $75; topshop.com. 3. J.Crew button-front, $90; jcrew.com. 4. Zara sandal, $36; zara.com. 5. COS sweater, $44; cosstores.com. 6. J.Crew skirt, $110; jcrew.com. 7. Uniqlo t-shirt, $20; uniqlo.com.

Beachwear

1. Biltmore & Madewell panama hat, $58; madewell.com. 2. Old Navy espadrille, $20; oldnavy.com. 3. Bamboula Ltd. & Madewell tote, $78; madewell.com. 4. Joe Fresh swimsuit, $29; joefresh.com.

Activewear

1. Adidas by Stella McCartney, $63; modesportif.com. 2. Uniqlo leggings, $40; uniqlo.com. 3. Ironman sport watch, $48; timex.com. 4. Lands' End sneakers, $79; landsend.com.

