After the Golden Globes: See All the Star-Studded Parties!

The stars were certainly out for Golden Globes night, party-hopping through bashes hosted by HBO, NBC Universal, The Weinstein Company, and FOX. Zosia Mamet, Lena Dunham, and Allison Williams celebrated their Girls Best Comedy Series win at the HBO party, although they didn't anticipate an all-night rager. "Here's probably what's going to happen," Williams told InStyle.com. "We're going to stay up until about midnight, which is 3 a.m. our time, and then we'll probably eat at some point and that will be glorious." Making the rounds alongside the trio were Jessica Chastain, InStyle cover girls Halle Berry and Amanda Seyfried, Anne Hathaway, and more. See all the stars in the gallery!

— Sharon Clott, Lindzi Scharf, and Carita Rizzo