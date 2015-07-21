You'll Never Believe That These Accessories Are Under $100

There's (arguably!) no better feeling than scoring a killer accessory. And while, yes, sales are great—check out Nordstorm's Anniversary sale going on right now—sometimes it's even more satisfying when you spot a great find at full price. There are retailers that reign supreme for this kind of purchase, such as Topshop, Zara, Forever 21, and Asos, all of whom do a great job at reinterpreting trends at an affordable price point.

The key to shopping for great deals is to look at the details: Make sure the leather doesn't feel (or look!) too plastic-y, test out the heels to make sure you can actually walk in them, take a close look at the trimmings and closures, and try on jewelry to see how durable it actually is. Whatever you do, if you got your accessory for a bargain, own it. Say it loud and proud. People will likely be even more impressed.

Shop the pieces: 1. Topshop flats, $90; topshop.com. 2. Mango sunglasses, $100; mango.com. 3. A. J. Morgan bag, $24; nordstrom.com. 4. Nordstrom earrings, $18; nordstrom.com. 5. Madewell necklace, $48; shopbop.com. 6. H&M hat, $15; hm.com. 7. Warehouse belt, $39; warehouse.com. 8. Forever 21 bag, $30; forever21.com. 9. Gap belt, $30; gap.com. 10. Gorjana earrings, $60; shopbop.com. 11. La Mer Collections watch, $84; shopbop.com. 12. Shoe Dazzle sandals, $66; shoedazzle.com. 13. Le Specs sunglasses, $79; shopbop.com. 14. BaubleBar cuff, $34; baublebar.com. 15. Zara bag, $50; zara.com. 16. Aldo sneakers, $80; aldo.com. 17. Asos heels, $82; asos.com.

