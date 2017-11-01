Although the gig is new, Aboah has come full-circle with the new title. Marc Jacobs was the first fashion show she walked in. "Marc gave me my first fashion show in New York City. It was a dream come true and from that point on, he has been one of my biggest supporters. I am so excited to be the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, and to have been able to work alongside Marc once again is truly inspirational. His attention to detail is like no other and you see his vision instantly come to life," Aboah said in a statement.