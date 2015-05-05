Advice for Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana from Other Famous Charlottes

This post originally appeared on PEOPLE. For more stories like this, visit people.com.

Now that we have a name (Charlotte Elizabeth Diana!), we think the princess could gain some wisdom beyond her years with a little help from Charlotte York, Charlotte Brontë, and more.

FROM CHARLOTTE YORK GOLDENBLATT

Your prince is out there–but maybe not in the castle you were searching Charlotte Elizabeth Diana has many, many years before she'll start thinking about meeting her prince charming—not to stress you out, Prince William. But when the time comes–deep breaths, Will—we hope she knows it's okay to look beyond the captain of the polo team (not to say that we're not hoping she falls for her divorce lawyer like Sex and the City's resident hopeless romantic). In the meantime, break Prince George's toys, not hearts.

FROM CHARLOTTE A. CAVATICA

Put your squad first. Charlotte the spider saved Wilbur's life in Charlotte's Web, which is slightly more profound than, say, deleting that embarrassing selfie of your bestie off Instagram. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge doesn't have an #inspo board yet, but we'll pass along some words from the most astute of arthropods: "You have been my friend. That in itself is a tremendous thing. I wove my webs for you because I liked you. After all, what's a life, anyway?"

FROM CHARLOTTE CLINTON MEZVINSKY

Know how much your family loves you, even when they, like, totally embarrass you. Chelsea Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky's daughter, born Sept. 26, 2014, may soon clock in some family dinners at this place called the White House. Until then, she's spending plenty of important quality time with those loved ones, including doting grandpa Bill Clinton. "Like every other grandfather, I think my granddaughter's the greatest thing since sliced bread," he said.

FROM CHARLOTTE BRONTË

Find out how you want to express yourself, and then devote your life to doing just that Brontë's greatest currency were her words—hello, have you read Jane Eyre?—and her legacy lives and breathes on bookshelves around the world. Who's to say Her Royal Highness won't also prove herself to be a true classic?

