The Advanced Guide to Fashion's Trickiest Problems

How is it that celebrities look polished every time they step foot onto the red carpet or strut down the street in 5-inch heels? Well, we're here to share the tricks of the trade. We've targeted five of fashion's main problems, such as armpit stains and painful stilettos, and found the solution to each one. Add these to your go-to prop kit, and you'll find yourself looking camera-ready without so much as a strand out of place all summer long.

The Problem: Arm Pit Stains

For those of us who sweat a little more in the summer, protect the area with underarm shields—affix them to silk blouses and dresses to soak up the sweat.

Kleinert's dress shields, $7 for 12 disposable pairs; amazon.com

The Problem: Sheer Summery Tops

If you decide to wear a thin bra or a go without one altogether, nipple covers can offer a bit of modesty under flimsy tops and dresses. Give silicone petals a try—they can be reused up to 25 times.

Fashion Forms silicone gel petals, $15; herroom.com

The Problem: Tricky Clothing

For pieces that may be a bit more risky, like a top with a plunging neckline or a skirt with a high slit, double-sided tape is a must. This adhesive comfortably binds to your clothing and skin to hold fabric in place.

Hollywood Fashion Tape, $9; hollywoodfashionsecrets.com

The Problem: Painful High Heels

For those painful steppers, try foam tape, which can be placed anywhere that your shoe is rubbing to prevent chafing. Use it on everything from strappy sandals to boots.

Dr. Scholl's for Her Rub Relief Strips, $8; drugstore.com

The Problem: Improper Bra Fit

For most women, bras are a necessity. Whether you're in between sizes or fluctuate in weight, bra extenders can help create the perfect fit.

Victoria's Secret bra extenders, $16 for four; victoriassecret.com

RELATED: Undergarment Solutions for Difficult Summer Clothing