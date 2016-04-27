So This Is How Adriana Lima Stays in Such Killer Shape

If there's one group of ladies we can count on when we need an extra dose of motivation to hit the gym, it's Victoria's Secret models. Good genes aside (#blessed), these ladies are no strangers to two things: butt-kicking workouts, and documenting said sweat sessions on Instagram.

One of our favorite Angels to turn to for some #fitspo? Adriana Lima. The Brazilian beauty is a mother of two, but you wouldn't be able to tell by looking at her thanks to her love of boxing. On Wednesday, Lima took to Instagram to share a few photos from a recent workout, and it looks intense.

No fancy equipment or boutique fitness classes here—instead, Lima throws punches in the kind of ring we think Rocky Balboa would be proud of. And in case you needed proof of just how effective this workout is, look no further than the brunette bombshell owning the Victoria's Secret catwalk above.

