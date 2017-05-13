Adriana Lima Gives Priyanka Chopra a Bikini-Clad Piggyback Ride in Miami

Welcome to Miami.

Adriana Lima and Priyanka Chopra were spotted having some fun in the sun while hanging out on the beach together in Miami today, and the swimsuit-clad beauties were definitely a sight to see.

The Victoria's Secret Angel—who was photographed giving her famous pal a piggyback ride—wowed in a black string bikini with metal accents that she styled with retro cat-eye sunnies, gold hoop earrings, and a bold red lip. Meanwhile, the Quantico star showed off her fit physique in a bandeau two-piece that she styled with an olive green cover-up and mirrored aviator sunglasses.

Lima considers the oceanside city home, while Chopra is in town on a quick trip to promote her upcoming movie Baywatch. The actress has made a series of stylish appearances alongside her co-stars over the past day in a sexy off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that definitely turned up the heat.

Love me some #miami @alexandradaddario @zacefron @baywatchmovie #BeBaywatch #may25th A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 12, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

The #baywatch crew together at last. Missing a Certain @therock ❤️❤️💪🏽 @zacefron @ilfenator @alexandradaddario @kellyrohrbach @thejonbass A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 12, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Chasing the sun.. #Miami bound. @baywatchmovie #BeBaywatch A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 11, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

