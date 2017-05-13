Adriana Lima Gives Priyanka Chopra a Bikini-Clad Piggyback Ride in Miami

OHPIX.COM/MEGA
Kelsey Glein
May 12, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Welcome to Miami.

Adriana Lima and Priyanka Chopra were spotted having some fun in the sun while hanging out on the beach together in Miami today, and the swimsuit-clad beauties were definitely a sight to see.

The Victoria's Secret Angel—who was photographed giving her famous pal a piggyback ride—wowed in a black string bikini with metal accents that she styled with retro cat-eye sunnies, gold hoop earrings, and a bold red lip. Meanwhile, the Quantico star showed off her fit physique in a bandeau two-piece that she styled with an olive green cover-up and mirrored aviator sunglasses.

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Best Beauty Secrets

 

Lima considers the oceanside city home, while Chopra is in town on a quick trip to promote her upcoming movie Baywatch. The actress has made a series of stylish appearances alongside her co-stars over the past day in a sexy off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that definitely turned up the heat.

Love me some #miami @alexandradaddario @zacefron @baywatchmovie #BeBaywatch #may25th

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Chasing the sun.. #Miami bound. @baywatchmovie #BeBaywatch

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

RELATED: This New Baywatch Trailer Is NSFW but We Can’t Stop Watching

