Adriana Lima Gives Priyanka Chopra a Bikini-Clad Piggyback Ride in Miami

Welcome to Miami.
Adriana Lima and Priyanka Chopra were spotted having some fun in the sun while hanging out on the beach together in Miami today, and the swimsuit-clad beauties were definitely a sight to see.
The Victoria's Secret Angel—who was photographed giving her famous pal a piggyback ride—wowed in a black string bikini with metal accents that she styled with retro cat-eye sunnies, gold hoop earrings, and a bold red lip. Meanwhile, the Quantico star showed off her fit physique in a bandeau two-piece that she styled with an olive green cover-up and mirrored aviator sunglasses.
VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Best Beauty Secrets
Lima considers the oceanside city home, while Chopra is in town on a quick trip to promote her upcoming movie Baywatch. The actress has made a series of stylish appearances alongside her co-stars over the past day in a sexy off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that definitely turned up the heat.
RELATED: This New Baywatch Trailer Is NSFW but We Can’t Stop Watching
Check out more celebs rocking bikinis in our gallery.