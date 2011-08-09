Adriana Lima Launches Victoria's Secret's Latest Bra!

Victoria's Secret's debuted their new seamless Showstopper bra ($45-$49.50) today, and we stopped by the launch party to chat with Adriana Lima about one of her favorite topics—lingerie! "I go with my mood," the model said, on choosing which bra to wear each day. "During the day I'll use something lighter, and if I go out at night I'll put on something va va voom." Lima, who washes her bras after each use, boxes to keep herself in Angel shape. "Boxing is the most intense workout you can do. Sometimes you can burn 1000 calories per workout and I go everyday." Her other beauty secret? Sleep! "Sleeping is very important because you can eat healthy and work out as much as you want, but if you don’t sleep at night you’re not going to stay in shape." Good advice! Click through the gallery to meet all of the Victoria's Secret Angels!

MORE: See the Showstopper in Action!