Adriana Lima's Daughter Looks Just Like Her in Latest 'Gram

Adriana Lima is one proud mom! The star took to Instagram today to share a photo of herself with her 6-year-old daughter Valentina, and it's too cute for words.

In the snap, the Victoria's Secret Angel poses alongside her little girl as she holds up a school project she did on the plant cycle. "Proud mama, she actually did the poster alone. Great job Valentina. You are ORIGINAL," Lima sweetly captioned the picture of the look-alike pair. Even though Lima may be a supermodel, it seems like she's actually a very devoted and typical parent.

But this isn't the first adorable snap Lima has posted of her daughters (she also has a 3-year-old name Sienna). Last week, she 'grammed a picture of one of the tykes at ballet class.