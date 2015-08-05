Adrian Grenier Doesn't Look Like This Anymore! Watch His New Hairdo Take Shape

Adrian Grenier's long, swoon-worthy curls may be gone, but let's get serious—his new haircut looks just as fine to us. Yesterday, the Entourage star posted a time-lapse video to his Facebook that showed the entire journey from tousled layers to an undercut, while pulling some pretty amusing faces in the process. Once the initial look had been set, Grenier then picked up an electric razor to clean up his scruff as his hairstylist did a few final details.

Dare we say that he outdid Kim Kardashian's start-to-finish hair makeover selfie series from yesterday? You be the judge and click play on the video below to see Grenier's new 'do take shape in 37 seconds flat.

