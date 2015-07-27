Mom Favorite Aden + Anais Launches Layette Collection

What do Charlize Theron, Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba, and Kate Middleton all have in common? Yes, the obvious answer is that they all are stylish, but they also all have children, and happen to adore Aden + Anais, maker of the popular muslin swaddle blankets, for their little ones. Whether it’s an image of Prince George perfectly wrapped in the Jungle Jam classic swaddle or your friend's first baby registry, this brand is seemingly everywhere.

And now, you can plan on seeing a lot more of Aden + Anais with the launch of its first-ever layette collection, made from the same soft, breathable muslin fabric as its popular swaddles. Bringing the brand’s signature playful prints to life on rompers, body suits, kimonos, bloomers, tops, and pants for babies 0-12 months, the collection is pretty much guaranteed to be a hit amongst the fashionable mom (and dad!) set. Be it bright fuchsia stars on what might be the cutest bubble romper we’ve seen, or soft blues and grays on a long-sleeved kimono (pictured below, from L-R), the pieces in this collection boast both form and function. The material has natural give so it will always be comfy for your minis and it gets softer with every wash, which is basically a new mom’s dream come true. Shop it now at adenandanais.com.

Courtesy

