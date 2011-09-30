Adele's "Someone Like You" Video Is Here!

Courtesy of Vevo
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 30, 2011 @ 10:30 am

Adele’s “Someone Like You” video is here! Shot in moody black and white, the clip shows the singer strolling through Paris in a chic zippered Moschino coat, '60s bouffant and black eyeshadow teamed with major lashes. "When I'm working, I go for very dramatic makeup," Adele told InStyle this year. "I love contouring—Boy George style—with lots of blush on my cheeks." Watch the full video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

